Olivia Newton-John reveals she’s battling cancer again

Australian actor Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with cancer again.

The performer, 69, revealed on Sunday that she’s treating a tumour in her lower back, during an interview with Australian news program Sunday Night. Newton-John said she learned of her diagnosis in 2017.

“I’m one of millions in this fight — I shouldn’t say fight — in this journey,” she said. “A lot of people see it as a fight, and [however] you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative.”

READ MORE: Jim Carrey educates Americans on Canadian health care in ‘Real Time’ rant

Newton-John said that she’s undergone radiation treatment for the tumour, and is still treating the cancer “naturally.” She’s cut sugar out of her diet entirely, and is also taking cannabis oil for her pain.

The Grease star said that her husband, John Easterling, grows cannabis for her.

“In California, it’s legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes,” she said.

WATCH BELOW: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John talk ‘Grease’ 40th anniversary

“He makes me tinctures. …They help with pain, they help with sleep. I’m very lucky that I live in a state where it’s legal and that I have a husband that’s a plant medicine man.”

The British-born, Australian-raised artist said that she hopes Australia will follow California’s lead when it comes to medical marijuana.

“My dream is that in Australia soon it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer, or any kind of disease that causes pain,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘I needed to feel like a woman’ — Why some breast cancer patients opt for reconstruction

The singer and actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy. In 2013, cancer was found in her shoulder.

In May 2017, Newton-John cancelled tour dates after her breast cancer returned and spread to her sacrum. In a Facebook post, her team said she was undergoing “natural wellness therapies” and “a short course” of radiation.

Since learning of her latest diagnosis, Sir Barry Gibb, Bee Gees co-founder and long-time friend of Newton-John, told the Australian outlet that he’s praying for her recovery.

“What we all thought she defeated is still there,” he said. “I just wish her the very best.”