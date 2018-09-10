Jim Carrey educates Americans on Canadian health care in ‘Real Time’ rant

Jim Carrey delivered a succinct one-minute lecture on Canadian health care to American audiences on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday night.

Fed up with what he perceives as inaccurate descriptions of the Canadian health-care system, Carrey made it clear that he thinks the country’s medical care is in great shape and didn’t mince words in his brief monologue.

“I grew up in Canada, OK? We have socialized medicine,” said a Nike-wearing Carrey to Maher’s audience. “I’m here to tell you this bulls**t line you get on all of the political shows from people is that it’s a failure. ‘The system is a failure in Canada.’ It is not a failure in Canada.”

He then went on to talk about his own personal experiences.

“I never waited for anything in my life,” he continued. “I chose my own doctors, my mother never paid for a prescription, it was fantastic. And I just got back from Vancouver and I keep hearing this [comment]: ‘Canadians are so nice, Canadians are so nice.’ They can be nice because they have health care…”

At this point the audience erupted in applause, even though Carrey wasn’t done yet.

“… Because they have a government that cares about them!” he went on. “That doesn’t say ‘Sink or ‘f**king swim, pal, or you live in a box!’ There are certain people in our society that need to be taken care of. There are people without as many opportunities that need to be helped toward those opportunities. There are people who are sick; you shouldn’t have to lose your home because your mother got sick.”

He didn’t only rant about Canadian health care. Carrey went off on U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “used car salesman.” He also had a message for Trump supporters.

“We’ve got to get back to a place where we realize that a vote is not who you are,” he said. “Because you voted Republican doesn’t mean you’re stupid, you’re not different, you’re not worthless. I could break bread with anybody who voted for Trump. We could find some common ground and a reason to love each other.”

(You can watch the segment in the video, top.)