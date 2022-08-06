Menu

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after 9 months of dating: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 6, 2022 10:09 am
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted “SNL” in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show “SNL” for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called “Wizards!” in Australia.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

© 2022 Reuters
