B.C. government to provide update on wildfire situation

The B.C. government will be providing the latest news on the province’s ongoing wildfires Thursday.
The presentation will also include an updated look at the wildfire seasonal outlook.
Those expected to talk include Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, and BC Wildfire’s Neal McLoughlin.
The press conference is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.
The province currently has six wildfires of note, all located in B.C.’s Southern Interior.
The biggest wildfire burning in B.C. is the Keremeos Creek wildfire, located about 20 kilometres outside of Penticton, now estimated at 4,250 hectares.
Many of the ongoing fires were caused by lightning strikes, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
