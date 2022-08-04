SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. government to provide update on wildfire situation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 12:32 pm
The B.C. government is holding a press conference on Thursday to update the province with the latest wildfire infomation. View image in full screen
The B.C. government is holding a press conference on Thursday to update the province with the latest wildfire infomation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. government will be providing the latest news on the province’s ongoing wildfires Thursday.

The presentation will also include an updated look at the wildfire seasonal outlook.

Read more: B.C.’s Interior counts 6 wildfires of note currently burning

Those expected to talk include Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, and BC Wildfire’s Neal McLoughlin.

The press conference is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Several residents disobeying evacuation order despite growing Keremeos Creek wildfire

The province currently has six wildfires of note, all located in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest wildfire burning in B.C. is the Keremeos Creek wildfire, located about 20 kilometres outside of Penticton, now estimated at 4,250 hectares.

Many of the ongoing fires were caused by lightning strikes, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home' Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home
Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC government tagBC Wildfire Service tagWildfire update taglastest wildfire news taglatest wildfire info tagwildfire press conference tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers