B.C. government to provide update on wildfire situation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The B.C. government will be providing the latest news on the province’s ongoing wildfires Thursday.

The presentation will also include an updated look at the wildfire seasonal outlook.

Those expected to talk include Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, and BC Wildfire’s Neal McLoughlin.

The press conference is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Several residents disobeying evacuation order despite growing Keremeos Creek wildfire

The province currently has six wildfires of note, all located in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest wildfire burning in B.C. is the Keremeos Creek wildfire, located about 20 kilometres outside of Penticton, now estimated at 4,250 hectares.

Many of the ongoing fires were caused by lightning strikes, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

1:29 Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home