Keremeos Creek wildfire mapped at 4,250 hectares following planned ignitions

The Keremeos Creek wildfire burning about 20 kilometres outside of Penticton, B.C., is now an estimated 4,250 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire said the growth of more than 1,500 hectares since the previous update is due to both natural fire spread and planned ignitions, the latter being conducted to bring the fire down to control lines so firefighters can knock down the blaze.

“We expect more growth as this fire burns into more inaccessible areas,” BC Wildfire said in its Wednesday night update.

There are 137 wildland firefighters assigned to this fire working with an additional 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across B.C. for a total crew complement of 252 firefighters.

Crews are looking at a four- to five-day window of lower winds and cooler temperatures before it’s expected to become hot again, Marg Drysdale, BC Wildfire fire information officer said in a Wednesday briefing. Whether that will help with containment remains to be seen but wind in the last day or so had been flat, she said.

Within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, there are 324 properties on evacuation order and 479 properties on evacuation alert. Also, the Penticton Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert for 11 properties.

