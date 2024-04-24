Man taken to burn unit with serious injuries after Toronto highrise fire

A man was taken to a burn unit with serious injuries after a fire at a Toronto highrise Wednesday morning, officials say.
Toronto Fire Services said they were called at 8:30 a.m. to a residential building in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives.
One patient was located in the lobby and transferred to the care of paramedics, TFS said.
The two-alarm fire was extinguished and crews were ventilating the building.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they were taking a man in his 30s to a burn unit with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
