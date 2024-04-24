Man taken to burn unit with serious injuries after Toronto highrise fire

See more sharing options

A man was taken to a burn unit with serious injuries after a fire at a Toronto highrise Wednesday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called at 8:30 a.m. to a residential building in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

One patient was located in the lobby and transferred to the care of paramedics, TFS said.

The two-alarm fire was extinguished and crews were ventilating the building.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were taking a man in his 30s to a burn unit with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

TFS Crews are on scene of a second alarm residential highrise fire (Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive). Fire has been knocked down. One injured person transferred to care of Toronto Paramedics. Fireground operations continue. ^dc #toronto pic.twitter.com/OrGJlWWr2G — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 24, 2024