Fire

Man taken to burn unit with serious injuries after Toronto highrise fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. File / Global News
A man was taken to a burn unit with serious injuries after a fire at a Toronto highrise Wednesday morning, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called at 8:30 a.m. to a residential building in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

One patient was located in the lobby and transferred to the care of paramedics, TFS said.

The two-alarm fire was extinguished and crews were ventilating the building.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were taking a man in his 30s to a burn unit with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

