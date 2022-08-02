SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Several residents disobeying evacuation order despite growing Keremeos Creek wildfire

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered' Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered
WATCH: As the Keremeos Creek wildfire rages on, hundreds of people have been ordered to leave. But our Taya Fast spoke to some residents along BC Highway 3A who say leaving isn't an option.

As the Keremeos Creek wildfire rages on, residents of 324 properties have been ordered to leave, but not all are obeying the evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire Service, as of Tuesday morning the fire is mapped at 2,790 hectares and is threatening several properties in the area.

“Right now the wind is not working in our favour. It’s flowing into our area, which is concerning,” said Dan Jerowsky as he pointed towards the fire near his home.

“Yesterday, it was flowing the other way so it was a little easier on the mind. But right now it’s a little tense.”

Jerowsky’s home is on evacuation order but on Tuesday he was still at home. He said he has been watching the fire inch closer to his house and is prepared to leave if the fire reaches the backyard.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wildfires in B.C. still causing concern but crews and weather are helping, officials say

“Well, I’ve got a lot of stuff that I want to take care of, make sure it’s okay,” said Jerowsky.

“Within reason, like as soon as it crosses that hill, it will be time to leave without a doubt. But until it does, I will stay here and try and take care of my stuff.”

Just down the road, Shawn Carter of Cedar Creek Ranch said he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“I don’t think I’d ever leave. I wouldn’t, no — I’d stay here right to the end,” said Carter.

Trending Stories

The ranch has moved most of their animals and has taken steps to prepare their property in case the fire comes down the mountain.

“You can’t just leave; we have 10 or eight bulls and we can’t just all leave them,” he said.

However, BC Wildfire Service is condemning the actions of anyone who is deciding to stay put.

Click to play video: 'More than 200 properties in Apex Mountain area ordered to evacuate due to wildfire' More than 200 properties in Apex Mountain area ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
More than 200 properties in Apex Mountain area ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

“We’ve seen this in the past with the BC Wildfire Service rescuing people who stay and put themselves in harm’s way and put our crews into harm’s way, too,” said BCWS Information Officer Bryan Zandberg.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can really imperil operations sometimes when things get critical, when they change. We’re dealing with wildfire, you know, it’s unpredictable.”

Since Global News spoke with Jerowsky on Tuesday morning, the fire has descended towards his home and BC Highway 3A.

BCWS said over 200 personal are working to contain the blaze and hopefully protect any structures in its path.

“Just a lot of attention, we’re just really concentrating on protecting those values for people. Same with the transmission lines in that area,” said Zandberg.

Click to play video: 'Highway 3A closed as Keremeos Creek wildfire shifts downslope' Highway 3A closed as Keremeos Creek wildfire shifts downslope
Highway 3A closed as Keremeos Creek wildfire shifts downslope
penticton tagWildfire tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagsouth okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagEvacuation Order tagevacuation alert tagKamloops Fire Centre tagbcws tagKeremeos Creek wildfire tagBCHwy3A tagHighway Closers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers