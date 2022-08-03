B.C.’s Southern Interior counts 5 wildfires of note currently burning

One week ago, there was just one wildfire of note burning in British Columbia.
As of Aug. 3, following a lightning storm that rolled across the region and a lengthy heat wave that ended Tuesday, there are now five, all located in the Southern Interior.
In the Kamloops Fire Centre, there are four wildfires of note: Nohomin Creek, Keremeos Creek, Maria Creek Forest Service Road and Watching Creek. The fifth, Briggs Creek, is in the Southeast Fire Centre.
Below are the five wildfires of note.
Nohomin Creek
- Location: 1.7 km northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River
- Discovered: Thursday, July 14
- Size: 3,700 hectares
- Status: Active, interface fire
- Evacuation alerts, orders: Alert in effect
- Resources: 65 firefighters, 10 helicopters
- Cause: Under investigation, though suspected to be human-caused
According to BC Wildfire, there was an estimated 500-hectare growth in the northwest corner on Tuesday. The growth is all contained within the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park and is moving west away from communities.
In an update on Wednesday, BC Wildfire said “in this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access. This is the most active part of the fire, and further growth is expected today in the far northwest area of the wildfire.”
The fire’s south, northeast and east flanks are described as stable, and crews are extinguishing hotspots.
However, increased winds are in the forecast, and fire behaviour may increase in the Stein Valley area in the afternoon.
“As the fire continues to burn on very steep slopes, aggressive fire behaviour may result in highly visible smoke from surrounding communities,” said BCWS.
Keremeos Creek
- Location: 21 km southwest of Penticton
- Discovered: Friday, July 29
- Size: 2,790 hectares
- Status: Active, interface fire
- Evacuation alerts, orders: Both are in effect
- Resources: 137 firefighters, 115 structural protection personnel, 10 helicopters, 4 pieces of heavy equipment
- Cause: Under investigation
Discovered less than a week ago, the fire has quickly grown in size. On Monday, it was sized at 1,700 hectares, but was updated after the smoke cleared, allowing a more accurate perimeter.
BCWS says the fire has moved downslope closer to Highway 3A at the south end of Yellow Lake, and a control line is progressing along the highway.
Planned ignitions should take place on the fire’s east flank the next day.
“Crews are establishing control lines along the north side of Highway 3A southwards to Green Mountain Road, as well as establishing a control line from Highway 3A to top of Sheep Creek Road in preparation for ignitions operations,” said BCWS.
“Structure protection will be established where and as needed.”
BCWS says crews are also establishing control lines from Green Mountain Road, working west, and are preparing Cedar Creek Road for potential burn operations.
Maria Creek
- Location: 28 km northeast of Lillooet
- Discovered: Sunday, July 31
- Size: 1,004 hectares
- Status: Active
- Evacuation alerts, orders: None.
- Resources: N/A
- Cause: Lightning
BCWS says the fire continues to burn in old cut blocks, where fuels are patchy and disorganized.
The fire grew an estimated 75 hectares on Tuesday, towards the northeast. Winds are expected to increase in the afternoon, and fire activity may increase. However, cloudy conditions and rain are in the forecast.
Watching Creek
- Location: 16 km northwest of Kamloops
- Discovered: Friday, July 29
- Size: 195 hectares
- Status: Active
- Evacuation alerts, orders: Alert in effect.
- Resources: 20 firefighters, six helicopters, 10 pieces of heavy equipment
- Cause: Suspected to be lightning-caused
BCWS says cooler weather, higher relative humidity and cloud are expected today and will help to reduce fire behaviour. Smoke will likely remain visible from Kamloops and nearby communities for the coming days.
The fire is burning in steep terrain, making direct attack challenging. Skimmers and helicopters are supporting ground crews, and air tankers are deploying retardants to slow the fire’s spread.
Briggs Creek
- Location: 11.5 km west of Kaslo
- Discovered: Monday, Aug. 1
- Size: 1,500 hectares
- Status: Active
- Evacuation alerts, orders: Alert in effect.
- Resources: Seven firefighters, one helicopter
- Cause: Lightning
BCWS says the fire is burning in steep, inoperable terrain. On Monday, due to high temperatures and unusually strong winds, it grew significantly in the evening and overnight hours.
However, on Tuesday, recent observations noted it was mostly Rank 1 behaviour, or a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.
“This fire is very visible to the town of Kaslo and surrounding areas. In the evening hours, the fire is magnified by the darkness and may appear closer than it is,” said BCWS.
“Ground crews continue to monitor the fire late into the evening and early morning hours to ensure we are aware of any unwanted growth.”
For the latest wildfire conditions throughout the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service webpage.
