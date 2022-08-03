Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Ash was raining all over my house’: Keremeos Creek wildfire threatens off-grid home

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home' Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home
The Keremeos Creek wildfire has forced hundreds of local residents to evacuate - many of whom uncertain as to when they might return. But as Jasmine King is finding out - some may not be able to return at all.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has forced hundreds of local residents to evacuate.

Many are uncertain when they will return. Some may not be able to return at all.

Les Murzsa had been working on his off-the-grid home near Apex Mountain for the past 10 years. He was only a few weeks away from finishing the home when the wildfire sparked.

Read more: B.C.’s Interior counts 6 wildfires of note currently burning

On Friday afternoon, he noticed smoke coming up from the mountains. About six hours later, the wind picked up and the fire made its way across the road.

“At around 10:30 the five firefighters came and told me to evacuate. At that point, ash was raining all over my house, and I assume that the ash accumulated long enough that eventually, it ignited the house,” said Murzsa.

Story continues below advertisement

324 homes are on evacuation order and another 479 are on evacuation alert as the wildfire is just under 2800 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service says they’re mindful of the massive disruption to residents.

“(They’re) obviously worried about the status of their homes and pets. We’re doing our utmost to get it under control where people live so that we can start downgrading orders to alerts,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Bryan Zandberg.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered' Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered
Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered

When Murzsa left his home, he wasn’t expecting he would ever return.

“Fortunately a friend of mine encouraged me to pack my car just in case. So I put as much as I could in my car. And I certainly would’ve taken more but I was so hopeful everything would be fine,” Murzsa says he had to leave behind his cat, a 40-year-old vinyl collection and a 110-year-old piano.

Story continues below advertisement

“It can be hard to let go of the memories of all my stuff but in the end, it is just cardboard.”

Read more: Highway 3A reopens after being closed by Keremeos Creek wildfire

Murzsa’s close friend has started a fundraiser to help him rebuild what he’s lost. He’s grateful for the support he’s received so far.

“To be alone would be heartbreaking, so it’s very nice having people come by and tell me how sorry they feel for me, and ask what they can do to help. It’s been amazing,” Murzsa said.

He is currently staying in Keremeos with a few of his neighbours who also evacuated. He’s unsure what will be left when he’s finally able to return home.

Fire tagWildfire tagBC Wildfire tagsouth okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagsouthern interior tagKeremeos Creek wildfire tagKeremeos Fire tagKeremeos wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers