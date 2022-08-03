Menu

Fire

Highway 3A reopens after being closed by Keremeos Creek wildfire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 12:44 pm
Hwy 3-A between Keremeos and Penticton has now reopened with restrictions (no stopping) — after an encroaching wildfire shut down the stretch yesterday afternoon. View image in full screen
Hwy 3-A between Keremeos and Penticton has now reopened with restrictions (no stopping) — after an encroaching wildfire shut down the stretch yesterday afternoon. Global News

A stretch of B.C.’s Highway 3A  that was closed Tuesday as the Keremeos Creek wildfire encroached upon it has been reopened with restrictions.

Drive BC said that Highway 3A was open to traffic in both directions early Wednesday morning. Visibility is limited due to smoke and traffic control and wildfire crews will be present.

Additionally, a detour remains available using Highway 3 from Keremeos to Osoyoos.

Highway 3A closed as Keremeos Creek wildfire shifts downslope

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,790 hectares in size and remains out of control as of Wednesday morning.

There are currently 137 wildland firefighters and an additional 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across B.C. for a total crew complement of 252 firefighters.

They are assisted by 10 helicopters and four heavy equipment operators.

Keremeos wildfire: Residents staying put despite being ordered

Crews and Structure Protection monitored the fire overnight, particularly along Highway 3A where small planned ignitions were carried out Tuesday.

“The fire has moved downslope closer to Highway 3A at the south end of Yellow Lake, and a control line is progressing along the highway,” BC Wildfire said in its update.

“This will limit growth and allow crews to safely access and establish containment lines.”

Planned ignitions are anticipated on the east flank in the next 24 hours.

Click to play video: 'Turning lane approved for Highway 97 and 3A intersection' Turning lane approved for Highway 97 and 3A intersection
Turning lane approved for Highway 97 and 3A intersection – Jan 24, 2022
