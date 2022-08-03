Highway 3A reopens after being closed by Keremeos Creek wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of B.C.’s Highway 3A that was closed Tuesday as the Keremeos Creek wildfire encroached upon it has been reopened with restrictions.

Drive BC said that Highway 3A was open to traffic in both directions early Wednesday morning. Visibility is limited due to smoke and traffic control and wildfire crews will be present.

Additionally, a detour remains available using Highway 3 from Keremeos to Osoyoos.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,790 hectares in size and remains out of control as of Wednesday morning.

There are currently 137 wildland firefighters and an additional 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across B.C. for a total crew complement of 252 firefighters.

They are assisted by 10 helicopters and four heavy equipment operators.

Crews and Structure Protection monitored the fire overnight, particularly along Highway 3A where small planned ignitions were carried out Tuesday.

“The fire has moved downslope closer to Highway 3A at the south end of Yellow Lake, and a control line is progressing along the highway,” BC Wildfire said in its update.

“This will limit growth and allow crews to safely access and establish containment lines.”

Planned ignitions are anticipated on the east flank in the next 24 hours.

