Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge realtors associations announce merger

Send this page to someone via email

The two major real estate boards that serve Waterloo Region announced a merger on Wednesday afternoon.

The new Waterloo Region Association of Realtors sees the realtors from Cambridge join forces with those from the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Read more: A look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Ontario

“Bringing these two associations together just makes sense,” said Bill Duce, senior executive officer of WRAR.

“As one board, we can better serve the needs of our Realtor members and stakeholders and give a voice to the region’s real estate market.”

Megan Bell, who was president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors, has been elected president of the new WRAR.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both organizations have a long and distinguished history within the region,” Bell said.

“While most stakeholders see the impact of our realtors in support of their clients, there is also a tremendous track record of philanthropy, engagement, and volunteerism which will continue under our new Waterloo Region banner.”