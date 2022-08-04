Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge realtors associations announce merger

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 9:27 am
A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

The two major real estate boards that serve Waterloo Region announced a merger on Wednesday afternoon.

The new Waterloo Region Association of Realtors sees the realtors from Cambridge join forces with those from the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Read more: A look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Ontario

“Bringing these two associations together just makes sense,” said Bill Duce, senior executive officer of WRAR.

Trending Stories

“As one board, we can better serve the needs of our Realtor members and stakeholders and give a voice to the region’s real estate market.”

Megan Bell, who was president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors, has been elected president of the new WRAR.

Read more: Many Canadians willing to relocate, make other sacrifices to afford a home: report

Story continues below advertisement

“Both organizations have a long and distinguished history within the region,” Bell said.

“While most stakeholders see the impact of our realtors in support of their clients, there is also a tremendous track record of philanthropy, engagement, and volunteerism which will continue under our new Waterloo Region banner.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagKWAR tagKitchener real estate tagWaterloo real estate tagKitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors tagcambridge real estate tagCambridge Association of Realtors tagWaterloo Region Association of Realtors tagWRAR tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers