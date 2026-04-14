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Canada

One dead in New Brunswick highway collision after driver swerved to avoid moose

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2026 3:41 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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New Brunswick RCMP say they believe a fatal crash Monday evening north of Saint John was caused by a driver attempting to avoid a moose.

Mounties say the driver of a southbound vehicle on Highway 7 swerved to avoid the moose, crossed into the opposing lane and struck a northbound vehicle head on.

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A 31-year-old man who was driving the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver who swerved to avoid the moose was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A representative of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with an ongoing investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

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