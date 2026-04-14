Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B.-Maine border crossings still dropping more than a year into Canada-U.S. tensions

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 3:57 pm
1 min read
More than a year into the Canada-U.S. trade tensions, border crossings from New Brunswick into Maine continues to decline. View image in full screen
More than a year into the Canada-U.S. trade tensions, border crossings from New Brunswick into Maine continues to decline. Anna Mandin/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than a year into Canada-U.S. trade tensions, border crossings from New Brunswick into Maine continue to decline.

President Donald Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric strained relations between the two countries, both in terms of tourism and trade.

In Woodstock, N.B., which is just minutes away from the Maine border, residents say it’s no surprise Canadians are still reluctant to make the crossing.

“I haven’t been since COVID … because Mr. Trump is the president over there, and I have no use for him,” said resident Diane Bernard.

Return trips by Canadian residents from the U.S. fell 22 per cent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That was the 13th straight monthly decline.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting 676,000 crossing at Maine land borders between October 2025 and March of this year. That’s roughly 16 per cent lower than the same period of time the year before.

Click to play video: 'Maine businesses impacted by cross-border political tensions with Canada'
Maine businesses impacted by cross-border political tensions with Canada

Last year, Maine Gov. Janet Mills travelled to the Maritimes and met with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in a bid to ease relations between the two historically-friendly trade partners.

Woodstock, N.B., resident Stephen Whalen used to travel to Maine every week but now says he doesn’t go at all. He said he may reconsider when there’s a change in the presidency.

“We’re a very independent country, and we love our country and when someone tries to slight us, we think everyone should be treated equal,” said Whalen.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices