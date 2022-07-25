A look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Point2 has compiled a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Canada’s largest cities and 11 Ontario properties have made the list.

Topping the list is a home in Mississauga with an astonishing $37,500,000 price tag.

It’s also the second-most expensive home currently for sale in Canada, according to Point2, behind a property listed for $39,000,000 in Whistler, B.C.

“Canada’s real estate landscape is no stranger to pricey homes – especially with the skyrocketing values of the past two years,” a post on the Point2 website says.

“As the market finally shows signs of cooling off, the asking prices of the country’s luxury homes remain as astounding as the homes themselves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a look at some of the priciest properties in Ontario, according to Point2’s analysis of listings in Canada’s largest cities:

1. Doulton Drive, Mississauga

This 26,000-square-foot property located on Doulton Drive, just off of Mississauga Road, has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, heated Italian marble flooring and even comes with a bar and nightclub.

The French-palace-inspired home also has 15 garage spaces, an indoor swimming pool and a ” full professional workout facility.”

It’s listed at $37,500,000.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Forest Heights Boulevard, Toronto

For $29,800,000, you can purchase this 16,400-square-foot home located on Forest Heights Boulevard in North York.

The property features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 14 garage spaces, a pool and a library.

The listing on Realtor.ca says the property is “truly reminiscent of the finest European villas.”

3. Argyle Drive, Oakville

This lakefront home on Argyle Drive in Oakville comes in third place, with a price of $18,980,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 14,600-square-foot house has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, views of Lake Ontario, reception rooms and a boardroom.

It also has its own banquet hall and a theatre.

4. Coldspring Road, Vaughan

This 10,100-square-foot home on Coldspring Road in Vaughan is priced at just under $13,000,000, according to Point2.

Story continues below advertisement

The home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a theatre room, a fitness room, a conservatory and an extra 4,200 square feet of a finished walk-up basement.

It also has a pool and a five-car garage.

View image in full screen Point2 / Realtor.ca

5. Saint Lukes Court, Brampton

In fifth place is this 8,800-square-foot home in Brampton, situated on an approximately two-acre lot.

The property has 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a six-car garage.

“No expenses were spared building this home. Over 200K was spent on the designer kitchen alone,” the Realtor.ca listing says.

It’s listed at $9,990,000.

6. Sixth Line Road, Ottawa

This home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor pool and a six-car garage.

Story continues below advertisement

On the 27.8-acre lot, there is a baseball diamond, putting greens and a tennis court.

“Throughout, the home features exquisite handmade light fixtures that were imported from Milan,” the listing on Christie’s International Real Estate says.

It has a price tag of $8,800,000.

7. Cachet Parkway, Markham

This home, situated on a one-acre property on Cachet Parkway in Markham, comes with a sauna, gym, wine cellar, nanny room and an entertainment room.

Story continues below advertisement

It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an elevator, along with a “huge backyard for future development,” according to the Realtor.ca listing.

The property has a price tag of $8,280,000.

8. Valens Road, Hamilton

This home, located on Valens Road in Hamilton south of Guelph, has a price tag of $6,799,000.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s 6,240 square feet and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The listing on Point2 says it is a “rare 109 acre retreat with two separate executive residences.”

9. Southwinds Drive, London

This 7,000-square-foot home on Southwinds Drive in London is listed at $4,298,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a seven-acre lot with a forest, a pond, creek, private orchard and a three-car garage, according to Point2.

10. Riverside Drive East, Windsor

This waterfront property on Riverside Drive East in Windsor has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, 180-degree views of a lake and two boat lifts.

Story continues below advertisement

It also has a heated in-ground pool surrounded by natural gas torches.

It has a price tag of $3,925,000.

11. Hidden Valley Road, Kitchener

Lastly, this home on Hidden Valley Road in Kitchener comes in 11th place with a price tag of $3,800,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 3,950-square-foot home has a library, gardens, a fountain, four gas fireplaces and one wood burning fireplace, according to Point2.

It also has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Point2 noted that the prices for the homes were active as of July 19 and the methodology for compiling the list did not include some types of properties.

Advertisement