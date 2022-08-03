Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch for London, Ont. region issued Wednesday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 11:52 am
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warning with a possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County for Wednesday, Aug. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warning with a possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County for Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County on Wednesday.

The thunderstorm is expected to start late Wednesday morning and could last into the evening.

Environment Canada said it could become severe with strong wind gusting near 90 km/h and with hail the size of a nickel. Torrential downpours could bring rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres.

The weather agency’s announcement follows the heat warning that the Middlesex London Health Unit issued on Tuesday, its fifth heat warning of the year.

Read more: MLHU issues 5th heat alert of season for London region

According to the Environment Canada alert on Wednesday, “tornados cannot be ruled out,” as severe thunderstorms have the possibility to produce them.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when “atmospheric” conditions for the development of a thunderstorm could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is advising the public to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

