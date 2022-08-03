Severe thunderstorm watch for London, Ont. region issued Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County on Wednesday.

The thunderstorm is expected to start late Wednesday morning and could last into the evening.

Environment Canada said it could become severe with strong wind gusting near 90 km/h and with hail the size of a nickel. Torrential downpours could bring rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres.

The weather agency’s announcement follows the heat warning that the Middlesex London Health Unit issued on Tuesday, its fifth heat warning of the year.

According to the Environment Canada alert on Wednesday, “tornados cannot be ruled out,” as severe thunderstorms have the possibility to produce them.

Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when “atmospheric” conditions for the development of a thunderstorm could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is advising the public to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.