MLHU issues 5th heat alert of season for London region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is issuing its fifth heat alert of the season Wednesday, with humidex values reaching 43 in the London area.

The health unit says data from Environment Canada is showing the mercury is expected to climb to a high of 32 C under very muggy conditions, with humidex values reaching 43.

Even with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms, the conditions meet the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s criteria for a one-day heat alert.

Wednesday’s overnight temperatures are only expected to drop to 21 C, with Thursday morning reaching highs of 26 C, so the health unit said the heat alert is only expected to remain in effect until Thursday morning.

The health unit issues heat alerts when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a daytime high of 31 C or higher or when humidex values reach 40 or higher.

Amid hot weather, the health unit recommends that people avoid spending too much time outside and drink plenty of water to avoid the risk of heat-related illness.

People are also reminded to avoid leaving pets or children in parked cars or sleeping outside in the sun.