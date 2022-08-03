Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Grey-Bruce areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm and rainfall warning for the Barrie and Bruce Grey areas on Wednesday.

The warning, issued just after 3 p.m., said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

Environment Canada said the impacted areas include Barrie, Collingwood Hillsdale, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

The agency said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Duncan and is moving east at 60 km/h.

The agency said the impacted locations include Pretty River Valley Provincial Park, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park, Stayner, Nottawa, Duntroon, Glen Huron, Cashtown Corners, New Lowell, Strongville.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning read. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada said “when thunder roars, go indoors” noting that “lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

A line of severe storms has formed and is moving east from Lake Huron into rather unstable air. Damaging winds still the biggest threat but rotation was noted on radar and a tornado warning issued for the north end of this line near Owen Sound. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/rwiqsPlrPD — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 3, 2022