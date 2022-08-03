Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Grey-Bruce areas

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 2:47 pm
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Grey-Bruce areas - image View image in full screen
Anthony Farnell / Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm and rainfall warning for the Barrie and Bruce Grey areas on Wednesday.

The warning, issued just after 3 p.m., said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

Read more: Possible tornado hits central Ontario, causes damage in Madoc, Marmora, Tweed areas

Environment Canada said the impacted areas include Barrie, Collingwood Hillsdale, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

The agency said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Duncan and is moving east at 60 km/h.

The agency said the impacted locations include Pretty River Valley Provincial Park, Devil’s Glen Provincial Park, Stayner, Nottawa, Duntroon, Glen Huron, Cashtown Corners, New Lowell, Strongville.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” the warning read. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada said “when thunder roars, go indoors” noting that “lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

