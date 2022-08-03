Menu

Canada

Man dies after fire breaks out at east-end Toronto home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 6:49 am
The home on Riverdale Avenue on Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The home on Riverdale Avenue on Aug. 3, 2022. Toronto Fire Services

Toronto Fire Services say a man has died following a house fire that broke out in east-end Toronto early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a semi-detached home on Riverdale Avenue, near Pape Avenue, at around 12:45 a.m.

Fire officials said crews forced their way through the home and found a person on the second floor.

Toronto Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was transported to hospital, paramedics said

“On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.

“The investigation into the origin cause and circumstances of this fire will commence in collaboration with Toronto Police and Ontario Fire Marshal,” Pegg said.

