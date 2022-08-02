Paramedics ‘tending to patients’ at Toronto building fire, police say

Police said officers are at the scene of a building fire in Toronto.
In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the fire occurred at a building in the Leslie Street and Farmstead Road area.
Police said Toronto Fire has advised the blaze is a two-alarm fire.
Officers said Toronto paramedics were on scene and “tending to patients.”
Police said there are traffic delays at the intersection and asked the public to “consider alternate routes.”
