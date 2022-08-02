Menu

Fire

Paramedics ‘tending to patients’ at Toronto building fire, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 6:10 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police said officers are at the scene of a building fire in Toronto.

In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the fire occurred at a building in the Leslie Street and Farmstead Road area.

Police said Toronto Fire has advised the blaze is a two-alarm fire.

Officers said Toronto paramedics were on scene and “tending to patients.”

Trending Stories

Police said there are traffic delays at the intersection and asked the public to “consider alternate routes.”

