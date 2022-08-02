Paramedics ‘tending to patients’ at Toronto building fire, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police said officers are at the scene of a building fire in Toronto.

In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said the fire occurred at a building in the Leslie Street and Farmstead Road area.

Police said Toronto Fire has advised the blaze is a two-alarm fire.

Officers said Toronto paramedics were on scene and “tending to patients.”

Police said there are traffic delays at the intersection and asked the public to “consider alternate routes.”

FIRE:

Leslie St & Farmstead Rd

– reports of a fire in a building

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised 2 alarm fire

– @TorontoMedics o/s – tending to patients

– officers advised traffic delays at the intersection

– consider alternate routes#GO1483042

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 2, 2022

