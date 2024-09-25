Ontario’s largest school board under ministry probe for Toronto protest outing

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s education minister has asked for an investigation into a now controversial Toronto field trip that saw students involved with a downtown protest.

Education Minister Jill Dunlop said in a statement she is ordering the probe into last Wednesday’s field trip involving students with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) attending the day of action for Grassy Narrows First Nation.

“It is clear that the TDSB has failed to take swift and decisive action on this matter. As such, I have asked my ministry to initiate an investigation into the events that took place at the TDSB last week,” Dunlop said.

“Those responsible should be held accountable.”

Trip had not gone as planned: TDSB

The TDSB has been under growing pressure for the field trip, but said the plan was not for students to take part in the protest itself.

The board confirmed that a trip to the event was organized, but said it had been planned as an “education experience” for students to listen to the experiences of Indigenous people. Grassy Narrows First Nation’s community river was impacted by years of mercury poisoning.

2:27 Rally in Toronto calls for government action, compensation on Grassy Narrows mercury poisoning

Some parents and other groups, however, complained the trip veered away from education and into protest and activism.

The TDSB said in a statement Tuesday it welcomes the ministry’s probe, adding it has serious concerns about what happened.

“We immediately launched our own investigation … within 24 hours of the event in question. TDSB has also announced a review of our field trip procedures and gave notice across the system that students should not be participating in organized protests/rallies/marches as part of any school-related outing,” it said.

“As this situation involved students from approximately 15 schools, as well as multiple staff and students, a thorough investigation will take time to conduct and complete. We have made clear that if the investigation concludes that TDSB policies, procedures or professional standards were not followed, we will take action, including disciplinary action, to ensure accountability.”

Trip was ‘disgraceful’: Ford

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted the board for the way the trip played out — and accused some educators of planning to “indoctrinate” students.

“I think it’s disgraceful — you’re trying to indoctrinate our kids,” he said, claiming the protest had been a “Palestine rally” in Toronto.

“I’ve said this about indoctrination for years. And I don’t want to paint a broad brush for all the teachers because it’s not all teachers, it’s a minority (of) teachers. … There needs to be an investigation and we’ll be all over this, and make sure people are held accountable.”

1:58 Parents say TDSB misled them about protest trip

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a prominent Jewish group, also called for a detailed review to be launched by the school board.

“FSWC was immediately in communication with TDSB leadership, expressing outrage over this egregious violation of parental trust and the harm caused to students,” the group said in a statement last Friday.

The TDSB said it remained committed to education on truth and reconciliation but would review its trip procedures. It also said that students should not “in general” be participating in protests as part of a school trip.

The TDSB is set to discuss the trip at a special board meeting Wednesday night.

— with files from Isaac Callan