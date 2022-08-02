Team Canada wins 2022 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada has blasted and dazzled its way to win this year’s return of the Honda Celebration of Light.

Calling it a “near perfect performance,” judges awarded the first place finish to Canada, which was represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks. The team performed on July 27, the second day of the three-day festival.

“Canada executed their performance to near perfection, taking advantage of the barge space and maximizing the limitations of their equipment to deliver a show we’ll be talking about for years to come,” said Kelly Guille, president of Archangel Fireworks Inc. “There wasn’t any moment that didn’t feel carefully curated – the visuals, soundtrack and overall energy was utilized to its full potential.

However, the judges say there was stiff competition from team Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks and team Spain represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana.

This year’s show not only marked a return of the festival after a two-year, pandemic hiatus, but also celebrated the festival’s 30-year anniversary.

“As we reflect on what was a truly marvelous 30th-anniversary campaign, we are proud to have been able to return and put on a festival that is synonymous with the summer traditions of so many Vancouverites,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society. “We’re sincerely thankful for the incredible support of all those who attended this year’s event, and we’d also like to thank everyone working behind the scenes that made it successful.”

Festival organizers estimate around 1.3 million people flocked to Vancouver beaches to take in the spectacle. Videos on social media showed a packed English Bay Beach. Meanwhile, thousands swarmed the Morton Park Festival Zone and took in the Red Bull Air Show and a performance by the Royal Canadian Airforce Snowbirds.