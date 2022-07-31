Vancouver’s ‘Celebration of Light’ fireworks show ends with a bang

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Honda Celebration of Light wrapped up Saturday night with a dazzling final show of the year.

Spain took the stage; they’re the third team and last to present this year.

Big cheers and “ole ole’s” from the enormous crowd for 🇪🇸 as they wrap up the 2022 @CelebOfLight at English Bay in #Vancouver on this hot #BC Day long weekend. @GlobalBC @globalnews @CKNW pic.twitter.com/DpQo72ZkPR — John Streit (@johnrstreit) July 31, 2022

English Bay was once again crowded with hundreds of thousands of onlookers.

Police say it was a much busier night than Wednesday and they had to close the main beach early for safety reasons as it hit capacity.

Vancouver Police said overall it was a relatively quiet night.

“There were a few minor disturbances that our members were able to get a handle on before they became a bigger issue and a few arrests were made,” said Const. Tanie Visintin, a VPD officer.

“We had a few lost children that were separated from their families but it was a great night.”

Vancouverites can vote for their favourite out of the three teams that performed this year.

The “people’s choice winner” will be announced on August 2, 2022.

City of Vancouver maintenance crews and park board employees were hard at work following the firework display to restore English Bay.

