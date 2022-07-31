Menu

Canada

Vancouver’s ‘Celebration of Light’ fireworks show ends with a bang

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 2:25 pm
Hundreds of thousands of people attended the final night of Vancouver's Celebration of Light festival. View image in full screen
Hundreds of thousands of people attended the final night of Vancouver's Celebration of Light festival. Global BC

The Vancouver Honda Celebration of Light wrapped up Saturday night with a dazzling final show of the year.

Spain took the stage; they’re the third team and last to present this year.

Read more: Vancouver Pride Parade returns after two-year hiatus

English Bay was once again crowded with hundreds of thousands of onlookers.

Police say it was a much busier night than Wednesday and they had to close the main beach early for safety reasons as it hit capacity.

Vancouver Police said overall it was a relatively quiet night.

“There were a few minor disturbances that our members were able to get a handle on before they became a bigger issue and a few arrests were made,” said Const. Tanie Visintin, a VPD officer.

“We had a few lost children that were separated from their families but it was a great night.”

Read more: Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

Vancouverites can vote for their favourite out of the three teams that performed this year.

The “people’s choice winner” will be announced on August 2, 2022.

City of Vancouver maintenance crews and park board employees were hard at work following the firework display to restore English Bay.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Pride Parade returns for first time in two years' Vancouver Pride Parade returns for first time in two years
Vancouver Pride Parade returns for first time in two years
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
