Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Honda Celebration of Light celebrates 30 years' Honda Celebration of Light celebrates 30 years
After a two year hiatus the Celebration of Light returns to the sky above English Bay. Global News Morning speaks with Executive Producer Paul Runnals about how the festival is marking its 30 year milestone.

Vancouver’s sky will be filled with bright dazzling colours on Saturday night as the Honda Celebration of Light event makes its return to English Bay.

Like many events, the annual international fireworks festival was on pause during the first two years of the pandemic but is back for its much-anticipated 30th year.

Read more: Vancouver Formula E ticketholders say organizers ‘completely silent’ on refunds

“It’s a very exciting time for us to be coming back and to be bringing this incredible event back for all of British Columbia,” Paul Runnals said, a Honda Celebration of Light spokesperson.

“I want to acknowledge and thank all of our agency partners who worked so hard behind the scenes to make this possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Japan will take the stage Saturday night, then Canada on Wednesday, July 27, and Spain performs on July 30.

Read more: Celebrating Springer: It’s been 20 years since the orca was captured and released in B.C.

Officials are advising attendees to plan ahead, since the streets will be busy for both cars and pedestrians.

“This will be the first major event or the biggest event Vancouver has hosted since the pandemic started,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a VPD officer.

“We’re anticipating tens of thousands of people coming down into the West End on the streets, on the beaches and the parks.”

In addition to traffic, there will also be plenty of road closures around Vancouver’s West End Saturday night.

The public is being asked to walk, bike or take the bus to the event instead of driving.

Click to play video: 'Khatsalano street party returns after COVID-19 pause' Khatsalano street party returns after COVID-19 pause
Khatsalano street party returns after COVID-19 pause – Jul 9, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagBC tagFireworks tagCelebration of Light tagVancouver Event tagHonda Celebration of Light tagVancouver Festival tagBC festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers