Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s sky will be filled with bright dazzling colours on Saturday night as the Honda Celebration of Light event makes its return to English Bay.

Like many events, the annual international fireworks festival was on pause during the first two years of the pandemic but is back for its much-anticipated 30th year.

“It’s a very exciting time for us to be coming back and to be bringing this incredible event back for all of British Columbia,” Paul Runnals said, a Honda Celebration of Light spokesperson.

“I want to acknowledge and thank all of our agency partners who worked so hard behind the scenes to make this possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Japan will take the stage Saturday night, then Canada on Wednesday, July 27, and Spain performs on July 30.

Officials are advising attendees to plan ahead, since the streets will be busy for both cars and pedestrians.

“This will be the first major event or the biggest event Vancouver has hosted since the pandemic started,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a VPD officer.

“We’re anticipating tens of thousands of people coming down into the West End on the streets, on the beaches and the parks.”

In addition to traffic, there will also be plenty of road closures around Vancouver’s West End Saturday night.

The public is being asked to walk, bike or take the bus to the event instead of driving.

1:09 Khatsalano street party returns after COVID-19 pause Khatsalano street party returns after COVID-19 pause – Jul 9, 2022