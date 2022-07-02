Menu

Lifestyle

Port Moody celebrates Golden Spike Days Festival 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Port Moody celebrates Golden Spike Days Festival' Port Moody celebrates Golden Spike Days Festival
It's the Canada Day long weekend and one of B.C.'s longest-running family events is underway in Port Moody. Our Community reporter Michael Newman is at the Golden Spike Days with details on what you can expect.

One of the oldest and longest running family events in B.C. is being held over the Canada Day long weekend.

The Golden Spike Days Festival is at Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park.

The festival typically attracts more than 40,000 people. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, special events and activities for all ages.

The event commemorates the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway line.

“It’s going really, really well. It’s tremendous,” Ken Neilson said, one of the organizers.

“Yesterday was one of the biggest days we’ve ever had. Great support from the community.”

One of the bigger attractions of the festival is a live music concert that will feature Toronto-based band Platinum Blonde on Saturday.

