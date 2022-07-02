Return to Canada Day festivities in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations were back in Penticton, B.C., with a day full of sunshine, music and food.

The event was hosted by the Downtown Penticton Association (DGA), who was excited to finally welcome the public back to Gryo Park.

“The last couple of years have been a super challenge,” said DGA executive director Brett Turner. “Just being able to be face to face, having the families out, activities, food trucks and just enjoying nice weather. I think if nothing else, it’s a morale booster for everybody after the lockdowns.”

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and city councillors also took in the festivities. The city hasn’t been able to host wide-scale Canada Day celebrations since 2019.

“We tried a couple of years to host it and it’s been cancelled and moved and pushed off,” said Turner. The DGA worked closely with downtown businesses to figure out how they can put on a full event. “We all just feel fortunate to host an event in-person and have the larger effects of the pandemic behind us.”

People of all ages checked out the festivities and kids in Penticton were happy to be out celebrating Canada Day.

“It’s so nice and it’s amazing seeing everyone’s faces without having to look at everyone’s eyes, it’s nice to see how everyone’s all happy,” said Penticton resident Eda.

“It was nice to have the Okanagan song sung today, especially since last Canada Day, we kind of put it on hold for the past residential students. It was nice to include all the aboriginal aspects of it and see people in orange shirts, especially the businesses,” added another resident, Grace.