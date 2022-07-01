B.C. Premier John Horgan issues Canada Day message

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a statement on Friday, recognizing this year’s Canada Day celebrations.

“After one of the most challenging periods in our history, many people are coming together again to celebrate Canada Day at community events and backyard barbecues across the country,” Horgan said.

“It is important we reflect on this place we call home, its past and its future — to recognize all we have to be grateful for and all we must do together to build a better Canada that works for everyone.”

Horgan went on to say that although Canada is one of the most welcoming countries in the world, there is still lots of work to be done to end discrimination.

“We are fortunate to live in one of the most welcoming countries on the planet. But there is a lot more we need to do to break down barriers and end systemic discrimination that is a lived reality for many,” Horgan said.

Speculation begins on who will be B.C.'s next premier

“Central to that work is confronting the dark truths of our colonial history so that we can move forward through reconciliation and partnership with Indigenous peoples, many of whom have been on this land since time immemorial.”

The premier’s Canada Day statement comes just days after announcing that he plans to step down as B.C.’s leader.

Horgan will remain on the job until his successor is chosen at the next leadership convention.

