RCMP investigate assault of woman in Chestermere on Canada Day

Two teens have been charged after a woman was assaulted at John Peake Memorial Park in Chestermere, Alta., on Canada Day.

According to Chestermere RCMP, they received reports at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday that a woman was being swarmed by a group of 10-15 teens aged 13-15 years old.

The woman was taken to hospital with what was described as ‘moderate’ injuries and was released Thursday.

View image in full screen The assault took place around 6:45pm Tuesday. Drew Stremick / Global News

Investigators identified and arrested two teens aged 13 and 14. One of the teens was charged with a single charge of assault, while the second was charged with assault and uttering threats.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing as RCMP continue to go over CCTV footage obtained from cameras located at the park to identify other members of the group involved in the attack.

RCMP believe more people may have been assaulted by the teens. They ask anyone with information to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.