Vancouver Pride Parade returns after two-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

“It’s finally time to get together again,” the Vancouver Pride Society said as the Vancouver Pride Parade makes a comeback Sunday after a two-year hiatus.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Vancouver’s West End for the parade, which starts at noon.

The parade begins on Robson Street and will end at Sunset Beach, with performances from musicians and drag queens and kings along the way.

Pride had mostly been virtual the last two years due to the pandemic.

Vancouver Pride Society chair Michelle Fortin said there is an increased focus on diversity this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve partnered with some new partners, like Granville Island, and we also have a number of stages that have been taken over by BIPOC folks,” Fortin said.

“All of the performers from music to drag queens and kings will be Indigenous and racialized folks.”

Attendees are being asked to make sure they prepare for the heat as well as take into account road closures for the commute.

The Vancouver Pride Society encourages attendees to be their full authentic selves.

1:57 Squamish Nation celebrates Pride after pandemic hiatus Squamish Nation celebrates Pride after pandemic hiatus – Jul 17, 2022