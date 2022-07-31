Menu

Canada

Vancouver Pride Parade returns after two-year hiatus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Pride Parade returns for first time in two years' Vancouver Pride Parade returns for first time in two years
The Vancouver Pride Parade is back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Vancouver Pride Society chair Michelle Fortin talks about the anticipation and what will be different this year.

“It’s finally time to get together again,” the Vancouver Pride Society said as the Vancouver Pride Parade makes a comeback Sunday after a two-year hiatus.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Vancouver’s West End for the parade, which starts at noon.

The parade begins on Robson Street and will end at Sunset Beach, with performances from musicians and drag queens and kings along the way.

Pride had mostly been virtual the last two years due to the pandemic.

Read more: Vancouver Pride Week kicks off with LGBTQ2S+ weddings at City Hall, flag raising

Vancouver Pride Society chair Michelle Fortin said there is an increased focus on diversity this year.

“We’ve partnered with some new partners, like Granville Island, and we also have a number of stages that have been taken over by BIPOC folks,” Fortin said.

“All of the performers from music to drag queens and kings will be Indigenous and racialized folks.”

Read more: B.C. focusing on monkeypox awareness and vaccine as Vancouver Pride Week continues

Attendees are being asked to make sure they prepare for the heat as well as take into account road closures for the commute.

The Vancouver Pride Society encourages attendees to be their full authentic selves.

Squamish Nation celebrates Pride after pandemic hiatus

Squamish Nation celebrates Pride after pandemic hiatus – Jul 17, 2022
Squamish Nation celebrates Pride after pandemic hiatus – Jul 17, 2022
