2 men taken to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga event hall: police

Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting at an event hall in Mississauga near Pearson airport late Sunday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. to a location on Northwest Drive, near Airway Drive.

The location is in the area of Airport and Derry roads.

Police said the two victims were taken to a trauma centre, but did not provide additional information on the severity of their injuries.

Paramedics told Global News one of the victims, a man in his 20s, had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

