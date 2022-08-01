Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men taken to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga event hall: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 8:45 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting at an event hall in Mississauga near Pearson airport late Sunday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. to a location on Northwest Drive, near Airway Drive.

The location is in the area of Airport and Derry roads.

Read more: 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant, police say

Police said the two victims were taken to a trauma centre, but did not provide additional information on the severity of their injuries.

Trending Stories

Paramedics told Global News one of the victims, a man in his 20s, had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Scarborough collision leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say' Scarborough collision leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say
Scarborough collision leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagGun Violence tagpeel police tagMississauga shooting tagMississauga gun violence tagNorthwest Drive tagNorthwest Drive shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers