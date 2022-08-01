6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six people are injured after an overnight shooting at the back of an Ajax, Ont., restaurant, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.

Six people were injured, one of whom was in life-threatening condition, police said.

All of the other injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police said one or more suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

There was a party at the time of the shooting, police added.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.

Police have asked any witnesses to contact investigators.

Forensic investigators are at the shooting scene on Harwood Avenue collecting evidence. Suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle and investigators from @DRPSWestDiv are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. pic.twitter.com/6tsakjHoDW — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 1, 2022

Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a shooting at 154 Harwood Ave in Ajax. 6 shooting victims identified at this time. One with life threatening injuries. Happened at rear of a restaurant at 1:20 a.m. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/O3AaDiE0pw — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 1, 2022

