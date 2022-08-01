Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 7:43 am
Police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Twitter / @DRPS

Six people are injured after an overnight shooting at the back of an Ajax, Ont., restaurant, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.

Six people were injured, one of whom was in life-threatening condition, police said.

All of the other injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Read more: At least 4 Ontarians dead after multiple fatal weekend crashes

Police said one or more suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

There was a party at the time of the shooting, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.

Police have asked any witnesses to contact investigators.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagAjax tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagAjax shooting tagHarwood Avenue tagHarwood Avenue shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers