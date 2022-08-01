6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant: police

Six people are injured after an overnight shooting at the back of an Ajax, Ont., restaurant, police say.
Durham Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.
Six people were injured, one of whom was in life-threatening condition, police said.
All of the other injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Police said one or more suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.
There was a party at the time of the shooting, police added.
Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.
Police have asked any witnesses to contact investigators.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments