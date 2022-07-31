Menu

Traffic

At least 4 Ontarians dead after multiple fatal weekend crashes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Scarborough collision leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say' Scarborough collision leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police said a car and motorbike collided in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday. The rider was thrown from his bike and left unconscious, police said.

At least four Ontarians have died due to multiple fatal crashes in the province this weekend.

Police say a 39-year-old man in Toronto was pronounced dead at hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car on Kennedy Road at Transway Crescent early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say five people were taken to hospital following a single-car collision northeast of Goderich, Ont. late Saturday night — one was later pronounce dead while the other four sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Scarborough crash leaves motorcycle rider dead, Toronto police say

In another incident, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Burlington, Ont. on Saturday morning, Halton Regional Police say, after they collided with a car turning left onto Appleby Line.

Toronto police also say a pedestrian was pronounced dead at hospital Saturday morning after being struck in a hit-and-run, while the driver was later located and arrested for impaired driving.

Read more: Man, 42, arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

Ahead of the long weekend, provincial police described an “alarming increase” in fatal motorcycle collisions in southwestern Ontario this year.

Earlier in May, they said there had already been dozens of fatal car crashes in the province in 2022 alone, reaching highs not seen in over a decade.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto Police tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Collision tagHit and Run tagMotorcycle Crash tagHuron County tag

