Fire

Londoners spot heavy black smoke after pile of railway ties catches fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2022 1:59 pm
fire View image in full screen
The fire took place near the train tracks at Trafalgar Street and Highbury Avenue North. London Fire Department/Twitter

The London Fire Department says crews spent three hours Saturday afternoon putting out a fire that ignited a pile of railway ties.

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger says crews received a call around 3 p.m. after someone saw heavy black smoke in the area of Trafalgar Street and Highbury Avenue North.

When crews arrived, they found a pile of used roadway ties on fire and spent three hours knocking out the blaze.

Mosburger says during that time, several 911 calls were made by people spotting the black smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The platoon chief says it’s unclear how the fire started and whether it’s considered suspicious.

“A pile of timbers doesn’t just start on fire,” he told 980 CFPL, adding that natural causes such as a grass fire could also be possible.

Mosburger says there will be no investigation since the fire happened outdoors and on CN property.

