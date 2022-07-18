London, Ont. police investigate suspicious dumpster fire

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place Sunday night.
Police say around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a blaze at a building at 120 Weston St.
The London Fire Department extinguished the fire.
In a tweet, the fire department said the building was vacant and the fire was contained to a dumpster.
The blaze was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.
Trending Stories
Police say no injuries were reported.
Damage is pegged at $10,000.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments