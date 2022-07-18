Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police investigate suspicious dumpster fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 10:48 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place Sunday night.

Police say around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a blaze at a building at 120 Weston St.

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire.

In a tweet, the fire department said the building was vacant and the fire was contained to a dumpster.

The blaze was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

