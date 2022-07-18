London, Ont. police investigate suspicious dumpster fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place Sunday night.

Police say around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a blaze at a building at 120 Weston St.

Read more: London fire crews battle spill at chemical storage facility in east end

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire.

In a tweet, the fire department said the building was vacant and the fire was contained to a dumpster.

The blaze was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no injuries were reported.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Fire crews cleared earlier this am. Fire is determined as suspicious. This was a vacant building and fire was contained to a dumpster in the vacant building. Dollar loss was minimal. Thanks to our partners @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 18, 2022