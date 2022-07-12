Man set on fire in serious east London, Ont. assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious assault after a man was reported on fire in the east end of the city early Tuesday.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalger Street.

The fire was extinguished before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to police.

Investigators are at a parking lot at the Circle K at Trafalgar St/Admiral Dr where police say a man was allegedly set on fire following a serious assault early this morning. Victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but no update on status as of this morning #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/qe1EtCwXh2 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) July 12, 2022

Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).