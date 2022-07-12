Man set on fire in serious east London, Ont. assault, police say

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious assault after a man was reported on fire in the east end of the city early Tuesday.
At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalger Street.
The fire was extinguished before police arrived.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
The investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments