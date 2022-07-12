Menu

Crime

Man set on fire in serious east London, Ont. assault, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:52 am
On Tuesday, at 2:20 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who was on set on fire in the east end of the city. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, at 2:20 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who was on set on fire in the east end of the city. Andrew Graham / Global News London

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious assault after a man was reported on fire in the east end of the city early Tuesday.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalger Street.

The fire was extinguished before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

