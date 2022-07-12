Menu

Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after jewelry store robbery in London, Ont. on Monday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:44 am
London police vehicles in police parking garage View image in full screen
No injuries were reported following an armed robbery in a Lambeth, Ont., jewelry store that took place Monday afternoon. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a jewelry store in the south end of the city Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., three male suspects entered Bella Jewelry in Lambeth, located in the 2400-block of Main Street.

Read more: London, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

According to police, the suspects were in possession of multiple weapons including a hammer and a handgun.

One of the suspects damaged a display case inside the store but fled from the scene without taking any property.

Some customers and employees were reported in the store at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects were seen fleeing the store southbound in a red vehicle.

Read more: Police watchdog finds London officer involved in March arrest not at fault for man’s injury

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact London Police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

