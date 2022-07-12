Menu

Crime

2 charged in London, Ont. weapons investigation after gunshots heard in east end

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:12 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Charges have been laid in relation to a London, Ont., police weapons investigation after gunshots were heard in the east end of the city.

On Monday, shortly after 11 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the area of Dundas and Wavell streets.

Officers determined that a firearm was discharged and a building sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Police later seized multiple items including 27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two bags of Dilaudid 8 mg pills, three scales with residue, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Mark Roman Sierkowski, 33, of London, and Liberty Kewayosh, 25, of London, have both been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Additionally, Sierkowski has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Sierkowski is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.

Kewayosh is scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 19.

The investigation remains ongoing under the London Police Service’s guns and gangs section.

