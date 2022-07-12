2 charged in London, Ont. weapons investigation after gunshots heard in east end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid in relation to a London, Ont., police weapons investigation after gunshots were heard in the east end of the city.

On Monday, shortly after 11 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the area of Dundas and Wavell streets.

Officers determined that a firearm was discharged and a building sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Police later seized multiple items including 27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two bags of Dilaudid 8 mg pills, three scales with residue, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Mark Roman Sierkowski, 33, of London, and Liberty Kewayosh, 25, of London, have both been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Sierkowski has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Sierkowski is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.

Kewayosh is scheduled to appear in London court on Aug. 19.

The investigation remains ongoing under the London Police Service’s guns and gangs section.