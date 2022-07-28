Menu

Crime

Man wielding oxygen tank arrested after attacking cars in Richmond traffic, RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Man attacks cars randomly with metal object in Richmond B.C. Wednesday afternoon' Man attacks cars randomly with metal object in Richmond B.C. Wednesday afternoon
Richmond RCMP said a 56-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to a nearby hospital after he was spotted attacking cars with what appeared to be an oxygen tank on Wednesday.

Wednesday-afternoon drivers in Richmond face a scary scene as a man, wielding an oxygen tank, was seen attacking cars in traffic, seemingly at random.

One woman saw the bizarre sight unfold near the onramp to Highway 99 at Steveston Highway.

Read more: Kelowna man apprehended under Mental Health Act after chase with RCMP

“I saw him smash three cars and then he went on and on,” Monette Bringino said.

“Every car that stopped, he would just smash them.”

Bringino said the man continued for several minutes and she lost count of how many cars were damaged.

Read more: ‘Extremely combative’ man tries to disarm Penticton RCMP officer, police say

Richmond RCMP said a 56-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Initial reports alleged that the man was throwing a compressed air tank at vehicles and threatening bystanders,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

“Officers encountered an extremely irate man who threatened to use the metal tank as a weapon against them.”

Read more: Independent advisers to help mentally-ill patients detained under Mental Health Act

No criminal charges have been laid but police say they may be considered at a later date.

Traffic helicopter footage showed multiple police vehicles and tow trucks at the scene.

Rush hour traffic on Steveston Highway was slowed for more than an hour.

Click to play video: 'Horrendous attack on homeless woman in Downtown Vancouver' Horrendous attack on homeless woman in Downtown Vancouver
Horrendous attack on homeless woman in Downtown Vancouver
