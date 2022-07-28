Man wielding oxygen tank arrested after attacking cars in Richmond traffic, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday-afternoon drivers in Richmond face a scary scene as a man, wielding an oxygen tank, was seen attacking cars in traffic, seemingly at random.

One woman saw the bizarre sight unfold near the onramp to Highway 99 at Steveston Highway.

Read more: Kelowna man apprehended under Mental Health Act after chase with RCMP

“I saw him smash three cars and then he went on and on,” Monette Bringino said.

“Every car that stopped, he would just smash them.”

Bringino said the man continued for several minutes and she lost count of how many cars were damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

Richmond RCMP said a 56-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Initial reports alleged that the man was throwing a compressed air tank at vehicles and threatening bystanders,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

“Officers encountered an extremely irate man who threatened to use the metal tank as a weapon against them.”

No criminal charges have been laid but police say they may be considered at a later date.

Traffic helicopter footage showed multiple police vehicles and tow trucks at the scene.

Rush hour traffic on Steveston Highway was slowed for more than an hour.

2:08 Horrendous attack on homeless woman in Downtown Vancouver Horrendous attack on homeless woman in Downtown Vancouver