Kelowna, B.C. man apprehended under Mental Health Act after chase with RCMP

A man experiencing a mental health crisis in Kelowna, B.C., Monday was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after a brief car chase.

Someone made a report of a male in medical distress operating a motor vehicle just after 2 a.m. Monday, and RCMP officers attempted to stop him from driving further at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue, RCMP said in a press release.

“Despite the use of multiple police vehicles, this attempt to stop the male was unsuccessful. The RCMP followed the driver, without emergency equipment activated,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

When the man stopped at a local address, RCMP officers were able to apprehend him under the Mental Health Act and RCMP said he was safely transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“RCMP members are frequently called to assist with a person dealing with a mental health crisis,” Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“The quick decision making by the members involved helped resolve the situation peacefully, and ensure the safety of the driver and the public.”

