Crime

BC RCMP search for ‘violent’ man wanted on outstanding warrants

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 10:15 am
BC RCMP is warning the public to look out for Jayson Lee Delorme. View image in full screen
BC RCMP is warning the public to look out for Jayson Lee Delorme. BC RCMP

Police investigators are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in B.C.

Jayson Lee Delorme is wanted for charges of assault, uttering threats and breaching his release order.

Read more: Prince Rupert RCMP looking for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

“Mr. Delorme should be considered violent and should not be approached,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a Prince George RCMP officer.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Read more: Wanted man sought by Salmon Arm RCMP, public’s help sought

Police describe Delorme as a 39-year-old man, five feet eight inches, 199 pounds, and with brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Prince George RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

