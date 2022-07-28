BC RCMP search for ‘violent’ man wanted on outstanding warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Police investigators are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants in B.C.

Jayson Lee Delorme is wanted for charges of assault, uttering threats and breaching his release order.

“Mr. Delorme should be considered violent and should not be approached,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a Prince George RCMP officer.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Police describe Delorme as a 39-year-old man, five feet eight inches, 199 pounds, and with brown hair.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Prince George RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

