Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek 2 people who may have ‘valuable information’ in homicide probe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
Do you know these people? Winnipeg police are trying to identify two people captured on surveillance cameras as part of an ongoing homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Do you know these people? Winnipeg police are trying to identify two people captured on surveillance cameras as part of an ongoing homicide investigation. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are seeking to identify two people of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Feb. 3, police found Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, with critical stab wounds at a Fountain Street home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have obtained surveillance images from the area, and say they’re trying to locate two people who may have valuable information that could help with the investigation.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information about the people pictured is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops ID victim of weekend homicide'
Winnipeg cops ID victim of weekend homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices