Winnipeg cops seek 2 people who may have ‘valuable information’ in homicide probe

Winnipeg police are seeking to identify two people of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Feb. 3, police found Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, with critical stab wounds at a Fountain Street home.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify these individuals as they may have valuable information to assist in this homicide investigation. Anyone with info is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or CrimeStoppers. https://t.co/O9M4pR7NEk https://t.co/fBQtPiHprZ pic.twitter.com/cWGQ0ub8RC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 9, 2024

Police have obtained surveillance images from the area, and say they’re trying to locate two people who may have valuable information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the people pictured is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).