Winnipeg cops seek 2 people who may have ‘valuable information’ in homicide probe

Winnipeg police are seeking to identify two people of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.
On Feb. 3, police found Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, with critical stab wounds at a Fountain Street home.
Police have obtained surveillance images from the area, and say they’re trying to locate two people who may have valuable information that could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the people pictured is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Winnipeg cops ID victim of weekend homicide
