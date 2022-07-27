Police seek to identify suspect wanted in Bowmanville voyeurism investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on July 21 at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a man peeping through residential windows in the Green Road and Aspen Springs Drive area.

Officers said the suspect was “confronted by a witness but left the area before police arrived.”

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old.

He was seen wearing brownish-yellow pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

