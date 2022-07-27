Man, 30, dead after single-vehicle collision in Ajax: police

A 30-year-old man from Whitby is dead after a collision in Ajax, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot in the Salem Road and Rossland Road area.
“It’s believed that the driver suffered a medical episode before losing control of the vehicle,” police said in a news release.
Police said the vehicle hit a commercial storefront.
Officers said the driver — the lone occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine if this collision was caused by a medical episode,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
