Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, 30, dead after single-vehicle collision in Ajax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 2:46 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A 30-year-old man from Whitby is dead after a collision in Ajax, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot in the Salem Road and Rossland Road area.

“It’s believed that the driver suffered a medical episode before losing control of the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: 4 people, including 2 children, injured in head-on crash in Pickering: police

Police said the vehicle hit a commercial storefront.

Officers said the driver — the lone occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine if this collision was caused by a medical episode,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagDurham Regional Police tagDRPS tagRossland Road tagSalem Road tagAjax Collision tagfatal collision ajax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers