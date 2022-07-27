4 people, including 2 children, injured in head-on crash in Pickering: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are injured after a collision in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 5:08 p.m., officers received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Whites Road, south of Pickering Concession Road 3.

Police said a red Chevrolet sedan was driving southbound on Whites Road when it collided head-on with a northbound black Subaru sedan.

Officers said both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, two children in the black Subaru were also taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.