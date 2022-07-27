Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 people, including 2 children, injured in head-on crash in Pickering: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 11:52 am
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Four people are injured after a collision in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 5:08 p.m., officers received a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Whites Road, south of Pickering Concession Road 3.

Police said a red Chevrolet sedan was driving southbound on Whites Road when it collided head-on with a northbound black Subaru sedan.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured after serious collision along Highway 26: OPP

Officers said both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, two children in the black Subaru were also taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pickering tagDurham Police tagSerious collision tagHead On Collision tagDRPS tagPickering crash tagWhites Road tagPickering Collision tagcollision pickering tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers