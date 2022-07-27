Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 4 injured after serious collision along Highway 26: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 11:18 am
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP uniform. The Canadian Press file

One person is dead and four others are injured after a serious collision in Sydenham Township, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles collided at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, along Highway 26, east of Woodford.

Police said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers said three other occupants were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Man, 28, charged after early Saturday morning shooting in Barrie: police

The occupant of the second vehicle was taken to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries, police said.

Officers have not yet identified the deceased.

According to police, Highway 26 was closed in both directions between Grey Road 18 and Eleventh Line for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

