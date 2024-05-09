Investigators continue search for Winnipeg murder suspect

A man wanted for a February murder remains at large, Winnipeg police say.
Investigators are searching for Tyron Custer Harper, 30, in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Delaney Flett on Feb. 25 near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue.
Harper is wanted for second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Police said Harper is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached by members of the public.
