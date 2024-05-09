Menu

Crime

Investigators continue search for Winnipeg murder suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 9:41 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are seeking Tyron Custer Harper on a second-degree murder charge.
Winnipeg police are seeking Tyron Custer Harper on a second-degree murder charge. Winnipeg Police Service
A man wanted for a February murder remains at large, Winnipeg police say.

Investigators are searching for Tyron Custer Harper, 30, in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Delaney Flett on Feb. 25 near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue.

Harper is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police said Harper is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached by members of the public.

