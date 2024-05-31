Slain Lumby, B.C. woman’s ex-husband charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

The ex-husband of a slain Lumby, B.C., woman has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tatjana Stefanski’s body was found in a wooded area a short drive from her home on April 14.

The day prior, RCMP had issued an alert that she had disappeared and had last been seen with her ex-husband.

Police arrested a man believed to be involved in the killing nearby, but released him at the time on conditions without identifying him.

The RCMP E-Division Major Crime Unit said Friday it had since gathered enough evidence to secure charge approval from Crown prosecutors against Vitali Stefanski.

“Although this investigation to date has had its many challenges, the recent charges brought against Mr. Stefanski are the result of the tireless investigative work done by the members of the SED MCU and Vernon RCMP Detachment,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a media release.

Vitali Stefanski was arrested Friday and remains in police custody.

Some of the circumstances surrounding the 44-year-old mother of two’s death remain under investigation by B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office.

According to her partner Jason Gaudreault, Tatjana lodged a complaint with Vernon and Lumby RCMP on Dec. 18, 2023 that a man she knew had contacted her family in Germany and threatened to harm her.

The IIO said its investigation will “seek to determine what, if any role police action or inaction may have played in the woman’s death.”

In an interview with Global News this week, Gaudreault said he had been moving Tatjana’s children from home to home out of safety concerns because the suspect remained at large.

He added that he hoped Tatjana’s death would help spark change.

“Do I feel this should have been taken more seriously? Yes, absolutely, it should have been to the most extreme seriousness,” he said.

“I hope that this investigation that the IIO is doing really is an eye-opener for all of legislation or law-makers.”

With files from Kathy Michaels