‘Extremely combative’ man tries to disarm Penticton RCMP officer, police say

Penticton RCMP says an “extremely combative” man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act on Saturday.

Police say a local physician called RCMP to apprehend the man and transport him to a hospital for treatment. During the apprehension, RCMP say the man tried to disarm an officer.

“During this call for service, the individual was extremely combative. During the altercation, he kept reaching for the officer’s service pistol, and at one point had full grasp of the handle,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. Dayne Lyons in the press release.

“Our officer followed and relied upon his training to a ‘T’. At no point did the male un-holster the pistol. The officer was able to keep his pistol secure the entire time.”

Four officers were needed to subdue the man and no one was injured in the altercation.

Police did not say why the physician called RCMP or where in Penticton the incident took place.

“Our officers (as first responders), regardless of where they serve, are called to mental health-related incidences with increasing frequency. We recognize that while police are often engaged, the solution to mental health-related issues requires a greater societal response,” said Lyons.

