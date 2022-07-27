Police seek to identify teen after sexual assaults reported along walking trails in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued a public safety alert and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a teenage boy wanted in connection with several sexual assaults in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 7 at around 5:50 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail, just west of Birchmount Road.

Police said a woman was running eastbound on Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail between Crockford Boulevard and Birchmound Road when an unknown teen blocked her way with his bike.

Officers said the teen boy then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, a day later at around 4:59 p.m., officers received a second report of a sexual assault along the trail, just east of Birchmount Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a woman was riding a bicycle on the trail between Birchmount Road and Kennedy Road when a teenage boy followed and stopped her, asking to show her an “11 fingers Tik Tok trick.”

Officers said the boy then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, on July 22, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was walking on the East Don Valley Trail between Wynford Drive and Sloane Avenue when an “unknown male” began talking to her, and asked for water.

Police allege he then sexually assaulted her, before getting back on his bike and cycling away.

Officers said a day later, on July 23, officers received another sexual assault call in the East Don Valley Trail and Wynford Heights Crescent area.

A 52-year-old woman was walking along the East Don River Trail near Wynford Heights Crescent.

Police said a teenage boy was riding his bicycle and allegedly approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said he then “rode away in an unknown direction.”

Read more: Police search for teenage boy after 2 alleged sexual assaults in Scarborough

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching for a teenage boy, standing around five-feet-five-inches tall, with a thin build and short brown or light blond hair.

Officers said he was seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and was carrying a distinctive brown camouflage-like design backpack.

He was seen riding a dark mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.