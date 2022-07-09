Menu

Crime

Police search for teenage boy after 2 alleged sexual assaults in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 3:43 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police in Toronto are warning the public after two sexual assaults occurred within 24 hours in Scarborough.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a teenage boy they say is alleged to be behind the incidents.

Police responded to two separate calls on the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail, just east of Birchmount Road. The first alleged sexual assault took place around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, the second around 4:59 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Read more: Police arrest man, allege he sexually assaulted a student he tutored in Toronto

According to police, a woman was running along the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail on Thursday, when a teenage boy blocked her path with his bike and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident was reported between Crockford Boulevard and Birchmount Road.

On Friday, a woman was riding her bike along the trail between Birchmount Road and Kennedy Road when a teenage boy followed her, stopped her and asked if he could show her an “11 fingers TikTok trick,” police said.

The boy then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Read more: Police seek man after alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s Jane Street, Lawrence Avenue area

The teenager is described as 13 to 15-years-old, 5-feet-five-inches tall and thin build. Police said he has short brown hair and was wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

Police said he was riding a dark mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
