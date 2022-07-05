Menu

Crime

Police seek man after alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s Jane Street, Lawrence Avenue area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 4:28 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Police in Toronto are searching for a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault.

In a press release, Toronto police said they received a call for a sexual assault around 6:08 a.m. on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area, police said.

It is alleged that, while a woman was waiting to cross Jane Street, a man approached her on a blue bicycle.

Read more: Man wanted after allegedly assaulting 3 people at Toronto store

He sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area by bike, police said.

Toronto police said Fabian Pereyra, a 42-year-old, is wanted in connection with the incident.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and with black hair. Police said he was wearing burgundy pants at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

